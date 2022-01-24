Search

24 Jan 2022

Abraham celebrates, Rashford hard at it in the sun – Monday’s sporting social

Abraham celebrates, Rashford hard at it in the sun – Monday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 7:25 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.

Football

Successful night in Serie A for Tammy Abraham.

Marcus Rashford was training hard.

Antonio Rudiger was taking a break.

Diogo Jota was also away from club duty.

It’s a boy!

Chelsea turned the clock back.

Happy birthday Luis Suarez.

Cricket

KP got back in the swing of things.

Australia’s Jess Jonassen reflected on a rain-hit T20 leg of the Women’s Ashes.

Marnus Labuschagne was back to work in the nets.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu reflected on her Australian Open.

Alize Cornet cherished a long-awaited grand slam quarter-final.

Amanda Anisimova said goodbye to Melbourne for another year.

Snooker

Hossein Vafaei made history by becoming first Iranian to win a ranking title, beating Mark Williams in the final of the Snooker Shoot Out.

Golf

Family celebration for Sergio Garcia.

Formula One

Mercedes celebrated nine years since Lewis Hamilton’s first day.

Daniil Kvyat was enjoying some time back home.

Pierre Gasly was training hard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media