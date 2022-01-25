Search

25 Jan 2022

Wales’ Ross Moriarty set for chance to prove his fitness ahead of Six Nations

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

Ross Moriarty is set for a chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The Dragons back-row forward has been released from the Wales squad for regional duty.

He has not played since suffering a shoulder injury during Wales’ Autumn Nations Series defeat against New Zealand on October 30.

Moriarty, who has won 49 caps, subsequently underwent surgery.

He is among six players who could feature in United Rugby Championship action before rejoining the Wales squad on Sunday ahead of next week’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

The Dragons host Benetton on Friday, while Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has released Cardiff props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis, Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe for potential regional game-time.

The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile, also announced that Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tshiunza, 20, won two caps as a replacement during the autumn and retained his squad place for the Six Nations.

“After returning a positive lateral flow test on Monday’s entry screening, he immediately went into isolation,” the WRU said.

“A subsequent PCR test taken on Monday confirmed the result. He will now isolate as per government guidelines.”

