Daryl Dike ruled out for two months ahead of West Brom’s clash with Preston

New West Brom signing Daryl Dike has been ruled out for two months ahead of the visit of Preston.

The £7milion striker suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut against Peterborough on Saturday.

Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt are available after suspension and are expected to return to the starting XI.

Dara O’Shea has stepped up his recovery from a broken ankle but is not yet ready and Semi Ajayi is back after Nigeria were knocked out of the African Nations Cup.

Striker Cameron Archer could make his Preston debut after joining on loan from Aston Villa.

Brad Potts is expected to return to the squad after missing the 1-0 defeat at Swansea with a swollen ankle.

Andrew Hughes is back from suspension after being sent off in the draw with Sheffield United earlier this month.

Tom Barkhuizen has a calf injury having come off against Swansea and Matthew Olosunde could continue to deputise.