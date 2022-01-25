Search

Andy Cook returns to haunt Walsall as Bradford win again

25 Jan 2022 10:55 PM

Bradford earned their third win in five games with a 2-1 victory against Walsall at the Banks’s Stadium.

Matthew Daly put the Bantams ahead in the 37th minute before George Miller levelled the scoring early in the second half.

Derek Adams’ side snatched the winner late on when former Walsall striker Andy Cook converted from the penalty spot following Zak Mills’ handball.

Walsall missed a host of chances in the first half with Miller, Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson all failing to score past the busy Alex Bass.

Bradford broke the deadlock against the run of play when Daly’s strike deflected into the bottom corner. The goal was his first since joining on loan from Huddersfield.

Matthew Taylor’s side levelled the scoring in the 56th minute through striker Miller’s first goal in 15 games when Mills’ effort deflected off the 24-year-old and went into the back of the net.

The visitors stole the victory in the 87th minute when Cook smashed the ball past Carl Rushworth from 12 yards.

