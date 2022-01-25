Wes Burns’ brace earns Ipswich victory at AFC Wimbledon

Wes Burns scored twice in the second half as Ipswich beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane.

A quiet first half saw neither side come close to scoring, though the visitors had most of the ball.

James Norwood scuffed a shot from Burns’ centre, with Kayden Jackson firing a low cross across goal shortly afterwards with nobody in the box to connect.

Tyreeq Bakinson’s 37th-minute header was their best chance, but he was off balance and headed well wide in the end.

It was the Dons who started the second half strongest and almost took the lead but Ben Heneghan’s effort was cleared via Luke Woolfenden and a post.

Ipswich went in front with 30 minutes to go. A superb passage of play finished with Burns’ low effort slotting into the bottom right-hand corner.

And following some Wimbledon pressure, Burns scored a similar goal with four minutes remaining to seal all three points and a fourth win in five under new manager Kieran McKenna, despite a late red card for Kane Vincent-Young.