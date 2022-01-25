Search

26 Jan 2022

Josh Rees is Boreham Wood’s matchwinner at fellow high-flyers Halifax

Josh Rees is Boreham Wood’s matchwinner at fellow high-flyers Halifax

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:25 PM

Halifax missed out on the chance to return to the top of the National League table as they lost 1-0 to fellow high-flyers Boreham Wood at the MBi Shay Stadium.

Boreham Wood looked the most likely to get the first goal of the game and almost had it when Josh Rees’ volley was cleared off the line.

The visitors deservedly made the decisive breakthrough in the 37th minute when Jacob Mendy pulled a ball back for Rees, who made no mistake this time around and finished into the corner.

The Shaymen reacted in the second half and were close to an equaliser when Jack Senior found himself clear beyond the Wood defence but could not convert, before David Stephens cleared his lines.

The visitors held strong despite a late flurry of Halifax chances to make it 10 league games unbeaten, while the West Yorkshire side lose for the second time in the space of a week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media