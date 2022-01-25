Search

26 Jan 2022

Bristol Rovers fend off late Scunthorpe fightback to take maximum points

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:25 PM

Bristol Rovers survived a late Scunthorpe fightback to end their near three-month search for an away victory with a 3-2 win.

The Iron looked dead and buried after goals from Josh Grant, Leon Clarke and an Antony Evans penalty put the Pirates 3-0 ahead with less than a quarter of the game to go.

But two Sam Burns goals in three minutes at the end of the game ensured the hosts at least went down fighting.

Although out-of-form Scunthorpe had started brightly, Bristol Rovers had begun to get on top when they went ahead in the 36th minute – Grant finding the bottom corner after clever play by Sam Nicholson up the byline.

With home goalkeeper Rory Watson in inspired form, Rovers had to wait until the 62nd minute to add to their tally as Evans converted coolly from the spot following a clumsy challenge by George Taft in the box.

When Clarke rounded Watson to add a third 12 minutes from time, it looked like game over – but somehow the Iron came roaring back.

Burns scrambled home his first of the night in the 89th minute following Tyrese Sinclair’s cross, and then found the far corner from a low drive in the second minute of stoppage time.

Roared on by the home fans, the Iron threw everything forward in a desperate attempt to complete the comeback, but Joey Barton’s side held on to make it four games unbeaten.

