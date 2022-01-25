Search

26 Jan 2022

Fleetwood leave it late to snatch dramatic draw against Plymouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:26 PM

Two late goals earned gutsy Fleetwood a thrilling 3-3 draw against play-off-chasing Plymouth.

Argyle missed the chance to move into the top six in League One thanks to late efforts from Ellis Harrison and substitute Anthony Pilkington.

Fleetwood skipper Danny Andrew went close early on when his curling free-kick was superbly saved by Michael Cooper.

Argyle then opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Luke Jephcott smashed an effort into the roof of the net from Jordan Garrick’s low cross.

Four minutes later the scores were level when Paddy Lane rifled home from 20 yards following Carl Johnston’s neat lay-off.

Lane then fired in a low shot from the same distance, but this time Cooper was equal to the task.

Skipper Joe Edwards headed Argyle back in front soon after the restart as he met Conor Grant’s out-swinging cross.

At the other end Fleetwood defender Zak Jules headed against a post.

Argyle grabbed a well-deserved third 15 minutes from time when sub Niall Ennis coolly converted Garrick’s through-ball.

But Harrison nodded home Andrew’s cross in the 89th minute and, as Fleetwood sensed an unlikely comeback, Pilkington headed home a dramatic equaliser from close range after Andrew’s 92nd-minute corner was not cleared.

