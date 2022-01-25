Kieran McKenna: Wes Burns is working well for Ipswich

Kieran McKenna praised Wes Burns after he scored twice to seal a fourth win in five matches for the new Ipswich boss – a 2-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon.

Ipswich took a well-deserved lead in the 61st minute when Burns’ low strike found the back of the net.

And his second goal in the closing stages was enough to keep their strong start under McKenna going, despite a late red card for Kane Vincent-Young.

McKenna said of Burns: “Wes is in a good vein of form. Obviously he had an injury just before I arrived but he’s come back, looks fit and looks strong.

“The position is one he enjoys and suits him. He’s doing some good work in both areas of the pitch. I think the team’s using him well.

“He’s received a couple of really good passes for his goals and he’s working well for the team. Long may it continue.

“We didn’t create as many chances as I would have liked in the first half. In the second half we had good shape, more penetration and got down the side of the pitch more.

“We got good balls flashed across the face of the goal and were more of a threat, but we also lost control a little bit.

“Overall there are lots of positives but lots of things to improve on.”

Meanwhile, scoring goals is still a problem for AFC Wimbledon, with star striker Ollie Palmer having left for Wrexham.

Manager Mark Robinson is hoping this is a situation that can be resolved sooner rather than later.

He said: “It’s just the goals. I didn’t think there was a lot between the two teams. They were better on the ball than us in the first half.

“I thought we started the game brightly. Our shape was good and they didn’t really cause too many problems.

“In the second half, up until their goal, I thought we were the better side and created some good chances.

“We’ve got to look at the goals we conceded because they have both come from throw-ins and they’ve got the switch on us far too easily. We haven’t defended them well.

“I thought there was nothing in the game, particularly in the second half. We’ve just got to look at scoring and those fine details.”