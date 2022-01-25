Search

26 Jan 2022

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill: I could have changed nine players at half-time

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill: I could have changed nine players at half-time

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:55 PM

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was grateful to leave Gillingham with a point after a dismal display which left him wishing he could have made nine half-time changes.

The Shrews played out a goalless draw with their fellow strugglers, who came closest to finding the net when Danny Lloyd’s speculative long-range free-kick struck the woodwork six minutes from time.

Shrewsbury had earlier come close through Elliott Bennett, who saw a free-kick of his own tipped wide by Pontus Dahlberg, but Cotterill admitted victory would have flattered his side.

“We probably deserved no more than a point,” he said.

“It didn’t end up being a very good game of football to watch but we were fantastic on Saturday and ended up getting nothing. I’m thankful for small mercies that we got a point tonight.

“We had to defend well at times – whenever you come to Gillingham, they put it in your box from the first minute and you’ve got to make sure you defend it. At the end there, the lad (Danny) Lloyd has a cracking strike for them but it was on the outside of the post, thankfully.

“We just had too many players in the starting XI who were off-colour. I’m not being funny, I could have probably changed nine of them at half-time. We’ve not been like that for a little while.”

Shrewsbury now sit four points clear of the drop zone while Gillingham remain entrenched in the bottom four, nine points adrift of safety, after seeing their winless league run extend to 13 matches.

But Cotterill’s opposite number Steve Lovell, who remains in caretaker charge at Priestfield, took plenty of positives from his side’s performance – particularly in the absence of Vadaine Oliver, who was attending the birth of his child.

“I can’t fault the boys’ commitment,” Lovell said. “It was one of those games where we had a lot of possession but in the final third we didn’t produce.

“Shrewsbury didn’t hurt us at all tonight. We were solid defensively – not just from the back four and goalkeeper, but the midfielders and the front two all worked towards that.

“We’ve kept a clean sheet but we haven’t scored, so there’s been an improvement on one side of the ball but not the other. We’ve got to start putting it all together.

“When you’re down the bottom and you’ve not won a game in a while, confidence drains away from you.

“But full credit to the boys, as the game went on they picked it up and we just needed a chance. It just didn’t happen.

“Hopefully everything has gone OK (with Oliver) and mother and baby are doing well. I just hope he’s not having another one on Saturday, I want him back!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media