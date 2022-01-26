Search

26 Jan 2022

Blind and low-vision fans benefiting from new technology at Australian Open

Blind and low-vision fans benefiting from new technology at Australian Open

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 9:56 AM

Tennis fans who are blind or have low vision are benefiting from new technology at the Australian Open.

Action Audio was developed through a collaboration between innovation and design company AKQA, Monash University and Tennis Australia and uses data from HawkEye and spatialized audio to paint a picture of what is happening on court through sound.

It is available for all matches on Rod Laver Arena during the fortnight and talks are ongoing with the other grand slam tournaments about adopting it more widely.

AKQA’s executive innovation director Tim Devine told the PA news agency: “There’s still lots of work to do but the response has been profound. I feel like the momentum is building. Who knows what tournaments will pick it up in the next 12 months. Hopefully all the majors and then other sports as well.”

Eleven-year-old Kala Petronijevic, who has used the technology, described its impact, saying: “My dad usually has to commentate for me and he finds it tiring sometimes, because I can’t see who is serving or the ball or the points. With Action Audio, I don’t know why, but I can suddenly see the ball.”

Devine has found the response hugely gratifying and believes sport should make more of an effort to be inclusive.

“People are feeling really excited by it because it allows them to make their own opinion about what’s happening on the court,” he said. “When we think about commentary, it plays a great role, but it’s a point of view of somebody else.

“Action Audio is about giving anybody who is blind or has low vision agency in assessing what’s going on.

“We shot a short documentary this time last year and we filmed some of the people we’d done some testing with and it was really nice because one of the great realisations was a couple of them were blown away by the fact we were even considering thinking about the tennis experience of a blind or low vision person.

“I think the pandemic was a really good inspiration. Sport is a social and cultural moment. We should be trying to include as many people as possible in those moments because that’s what a good society does.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media