26 Jan 2022

Daniil Medvedev sets up Stefanos Tsitsipas semi – day 10 at the Australian Open

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

Daniil Medvedev kept his Australian Open hopes alive with a memorable comeback to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals.

There the title favourite will face Stefanos Tsitsipas, who blew away Jannik Sinner, while Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins made it through to the women’s last four.

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the semi-finals of the men’s doubles for a third-straight year, while Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid set a new grand slam record with their ninth-successive title in the men’s wheelchair doubles.

Collins faces her fears

Collins credited a rock climbing trip with fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands for helping her return to top form. “I was terrified,” said Collins. “It was one of the most scary experiences for me, relying on equipment, the what ifs.

“Halfway through it, I realised every time I step out on the court it’s not life or death. For people in rock climbing, it can be. That was a really big realisation for me and something I think helped me grow to kind of step out of my comfort zone.”

Fallen seeds

Women: None

Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Jannik Sinner (11)

Who’s up next?

A change of schedule this year sees the women’s semi-finals occupy the Thursday night session.

Ashleigh Barty will look to continue her dominant form against Madison Keys, while Swiatek meets Collins.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will move to Rod Laver Arena for their doubles semi-final, with Britain’s Salisbury and American Ram on Margaret Court Arena for their clash with another Australian duo, Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

