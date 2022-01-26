Search

26 Jan 2022

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 7:26 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.

Football

Harry Maguire hit the course in Dubai.

As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.

Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo.

James Maddison enjoyed a magic day out.

Chelsea celebrated the one-year anniversary of Thomas Tuchel’s arrival.

Tottenham marked 103 years since Bill Nicholson was born.

Roy Hodgson got down to business.

Tennis

Ash Barty showed off her cricket skills.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk chilled.

Tyson Fury was fed up.

Formula One

Lando Norris was back on the golf course.

Getting tips from Ian Poulter.

Happy birthday Sergio Perez.

Nikita Mazepin and Ronaldo worked out.

Golf

Aim for that skyscraper just off the left, Sergio.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow hailed Mark Wood.

Heather Knight was ready for the Ashes Test.

Darts

Peter Wright showed off his trophy.

Practice made perfect for Michael Van Gerwen.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed some love.

