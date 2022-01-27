Search

27 Jan 2022

Southern Brave to launch men’s Hundred defence against Welsh Fire in August

Southern Brave to launch men’s Hundred defence against Welsh Fire in August

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 9:25 AM

Southern Brave will begin the defence of their title in the men’s Hundred against Welsh Fire on August 3 while the women’s competition starts a week later.

The 2021 men’s champions will open their campaign at the Ageas Bowl, with Oval Invincibles taking on London Spirit on August 4, Manchester Originals hosting Northern Superchargers 24 hours later and Trent Rockets completing the first set of fixtures against Birmingham Phoenix on August 6.

The women’s competition, which was regarded as a huge success in 2021, is being played with a reduced schedule this year, with only six group games per team, because women’s cricket is featuring in the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

It gets under way after the Birmingham Games have finished on August 11, with reigning champions Oval Invincibles taking on Northern Superchargers, placed in the evening headline slot after the men’s game in the afternoon.

The group stage is due to conclude on August 31, with the Hundred Eliminator on Friday September 2 in Southampton and the final 24 hours later.

Lord’s, the Oval, the Ageas Bowl, Emirates Old Trafford, Sophia Gardens, Headingley, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge will again host the games.

There was a suggestion that Durham’s Emirates Riverside stadium could host Northern Superchargers games, but that is not the case.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media