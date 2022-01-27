Search

27 Jan 2022

Formula One agrees deal to keep Singapore Grand Prix on the calendar until 2028

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 10:55 AM

Formula One has agreed a deal to keep the Singapore Grand Prix on the calendar for the next seven years, with an extended contract running from 2022 to 2028.

While racing was not possible at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race will return later this year.

The last Singapore GP contract was a four-year deal announced in 2017. However, as the last two races did not happen, this latest deal represents a two-plus-five years arrangement in order to acknowledge the cancelled events.

“I am delighted that Formula One will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years,” said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

“The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since.

“Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.

“The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board as Formula 1 returns to this incredible city.”

