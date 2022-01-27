Search

27 Jan 2022

Dion Sanderson set for QPR debut against Reading

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 2:25 PM

QPR will have loan signing Dion Sanderson available for the Sky Bet Championship match against Reading.

The defender, 22, has joined from Wolves on loan for the remainder of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign with Birmingham.

Morocco midfielder Ilias Chair and Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng remain away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while forward Andre Gray is on international duty with Jamaica.

Captain Stefan Johansen, Luke Amos, Moses Odubajo and Charlie Austin all returned to the starting XI for the midweek goalless draw against Swansea, with veteran Scotland keeper David Marshall again set to deputise for Dieng.

New arrival Karl Hein could go straight into the Reading squad after the goalkeeper joined on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Estonia international will provide competition for Luke Southwood as the Royals look to kickstart their survival bid following four straight Championship defeats.

Full-backs Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom should be involved again after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations to start the 4-3 home defeat by Huddersfield last weekend.

Fit-again Junior Hoilett could also feature having come off the bench, while playmaker Ovie Ejaria (groin), defender Tom McIntyre (foot), forward Yakou Meite (knee), centre-back Scott Dann (calf) and midfielder Felipe Araruna (knee) all continue their own recovery.

News

