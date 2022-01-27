Search

27 Jan 2022

Dom Telford set to miss out again as Newport host Barrow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 2:55 PM

Newport are again set to be without 19-goal striker Dom Telford against Barrow.

Telford missed the midweek win at Leyton Orient – the Exiles’ third successive victory – and boss James Rowberry expects the calf injury to keep Sky Bet League Two’s top scorer out of the Cumbrians’ visit to Rodney Parade.

Rowberry is more optimistic about the return of Finn Azaz, who missed Tuesday’s trip to east London with a knee issue.

Striker Rob Street will be in the matchday squad having joined on loan from Crystal Palace to become the Exiles’ third January recruit.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper could shuffle his pack after successive home defeats to Mansfield and Salford.

Midfielder Tom Beadling is back in contention after completing a three-match ban for his red card in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup defeat at Barnsley.

Barrow were boosted by the return of Kgosi Ntlhe, out since injuring his knee in August, against Salford, while Luke James, Jacob Wakeling and Jamie Devitt are all pushing for starts.

Cooper’s defensive resources have been stretched by the absence of Joe Grayson and the loss of Mark Ellis, who has joined National League side Solihull Moors on loan for the rest of the season.

