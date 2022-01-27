Search

27 Jan 2022

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi could again be absent when Bournemouth visit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi could again be absent from the touchline for the visit of Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday.

Asbaghi was displaying Covid-19 symptoms and missed his side’s defeat at Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Carlton Morris tested positive for Covid ahead of the Forest match while Cauley Woodrow is a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

The Tykes could also be without defender Liam Kitching, who missed the clash with Forest with a concussion.

Bournemouth are likely to be without Ethan Laird for the trip.

Laird, on loan from Manchester United, has not played for the club since his arrival in the January transfer window.

Jordan Zemura could be included for the first time since he returned from international duty.

The 22-year-old was representing Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

