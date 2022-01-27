Search

27 Jan 2022

Tomas Holy and Joel Cooper could make Port Vale debuts

Tomas Holy and Joel Cooper could make Port Vale debuts

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

Port Vale could hand debuts to new loan signings Tomas Holy and Joel Cooper when struggling Scunthorpe visit.

Goalkeeper Holy arrives from Ipswich and winger Cooper from Oxford, both for the remainder of the season.

First-choice keeper Lucas Covolan serves the third game of his four-match ban after being sent off for the second time this season in the 3-1 home defeat by Swindon on January 15.

James Gibbons faces another spell on the sidelines after damaging a hamstring just seven minutes into last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Leyton Orient. Dan Jones sat that game out with a knock, while David Worrall (Covid), Tom Conlon (Achilles) and Jake Taylor (quad) are working their way back to fitness.

Scunthorpe could also have a new face in their ranks after signing experienced midfielder Liam Feeney from Tranmere this week.

The 35-year-old joined on a permanent deal and will hope to go straight into the squad as the Iron attempt to end a run of five successive league defeats.

Tyrese Sinclair was used for the first time since completing a loan move from Mansfield as a substitute in Tuesday night’s 3-2 home defeat by Bristol Rovers and will hope for another chance.

However, Hayden Hackney will serve the third match of a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent, while Harry Bunn is facing time in the treatment room with a calf injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media