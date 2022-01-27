Tomas Holy and Joel Cooper could make Port Vale debuts

Port Vale could hand debuts to new loan signings Tomas Holy and Joel Cooper when struggling Scunthorpe visit.

Goalkeeper Holy arrives from Ipswich and winger Cooper from Oxford, both for the remainder of the season.

First-choice keeper Lucas Covolan serves the third game of his four-match ban after being sent off for the second time this season in the 3-1 home defeat by Swindon on January 15.

James Gibbons faces another spell on the sidelines after damaging a hamstring just seven minutes into last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Leyton Orient. Dan Jones sat that game out with a knock, while David Worrall (Covid), Tom Conlon (Achilles) and Jake Taylor (quad) are working their way back to fitness.

Scunthorpe could also have a new face in their ranks after signing experienced midfielder Liam Feeney from Tranmere this week.

The 35-year-old joined on a permanent deal and will hope to go straight into the squad as the Iron attempt to end a run of five successive league defeats.

Tyrese Sinclair was used for the first time since completing a loan move from Mansfield as a substitute in Tuesday night’s 3-2 home defeat by Bristol Rovers and will hope for another chance.

However, Hayden Hackney will serve the third match of a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent, while Harry Bunn is facing time in the treatment room with a calf injury.