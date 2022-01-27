AFC Wimbledon waiting on Alex Woodyard ahead of Shrewsbury clash

AFC Wimbledon will check on captain Alex Woodyard ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Shrewsbury.

Midfielder Woodyard sat out the 2-0 home defeat by Ipswich with a hamstring problem, which was the first league game of the campaign he had missed.

Luke McCormick switched to a central midfield role on Tuesday night, with Dons boss Mark Robinson forced into five changes which saw forward Aaron Cosgrave make his first league start having been recalled from his loan spell at Dover.

The Dons, who sold leading scorer Ollie Palmer to National League promotion-hopefuls Wrexham, remain without defenders Paul Kalambayi (knee) and Henry Lawrence (hamstring).

Shrewsbury have seen on-loan midfielder Khanya Leshabela return to his parent club Leicester, following nine appearances.

Steve Cotterill was less than impressed with his side’s performance in a goalless draw at bottom club Gillingham on Tuesday night, when he had named the same team for a seventh successive game.

On-loan Bristol City forward Saikou Janneh and Tyrese Fornah, who has joined from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season, came off the bench so are pressing for a start.

Defender Aaron Pierre could also be recalled after his substitute appearance, coming on to replace Nathanael Ogbeta for the final 30 minutes.