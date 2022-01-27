Search

27 Jan 2022

Cheltenham without Sean Long for visit of League One leaders Wigan

Cheltenham without Sean Long for visit of League One leaders Wigan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

Sean Long is out for Cheltenham’s clash with League One leaders Wigan.

The full-back suffered a groin injury early in the 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.

Charlie Raglan is fit and striker Alfie May should also shake off a knock after coming off against the Millers.

George Lloyd and Ellis Chapman remain out for Michael Duff’s Robins.

Callum Lang could miss several crucial Wigan games after suffering a side strain.

The forward sustained the injury last week and missed the 3-2 win over Gillingham.

Curtis Tilt is available after turning his loan move from Rotherham into a permanent 18-month deal.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.

