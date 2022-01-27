Cheltenham without Sean Long for visit of League One leaders Wigan

Sean Long is out for Cheltenham’s clash with League One leaders Wigan.
The full-back suffered a groin injury early in the 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.
Charlie Raglan is fit and striker Alfie May should also shake off a knock after coming off against the Millers.
George Lloyd and Ellis Chapman remain out for Michael Duff’s Robins.
Callum Lang could miss several crucial Wigan games after suffering a side strain.
The forward sustained the injury last week and missed the 3-2 win over Gillingham.
Curtis Tilt is available after turning his loan move from Rotherham into a permanent 18-month deal.
Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.
