Lee Angol to miss Bradford’s clash with Crawley

Bradford will be without striker Lee Angol for their clash against Crawley at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the Bantams’ goalless draw with Rochdale and will find out this week whether he requires surgery.

New signing Tom Elliott could make his debut after he signed on loan from Salford until the end of the season.

Liam Ridehalgh and Elliot Watt will both be assessed ahead of the game.

Jordan Tunnicliffe returned from a five-month injury lay-off in Crawley’s 1-0 defeat to Tranmere and could make it back-to-back starts.

Midfielder Caleb Watts is unavailable for the next three months with a hamstring problem.

Kwesi Appiah, Will Ferry, Ludwig Francilette and Jake Hessenthaler are all still missing for the Reds.

Crawley are looking to bounce back after suffering two defeats on the bounce.