Search

27 Jan 2022

Lee Angol to miss Bradford’s clash with Crawley

Lee Angol to miss Bradford’s clash with Crawley

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

Bradford will be without striker Lee Angol for their clash against Crawley at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the Bantams’ goalless draw with Rochdale and will find out this week whether he requires surgery.

New signing Tom Elliott could make his debut after he signed on loan from Salford until the end of the season.

Liam Ridehalgh and Elliot Watt will both be assessed ahead of the game.

Jordan Tunnicliffe returned from a five-month injury lay-off in Crawley’s 1-0 defeat to Tranmere and could make it back-to-back starts.

Midfielder Caleb Watts is unavailable for the next three months with a hamstring problem.

Kwesi Appiah, Will Ferry, Ludwig Francilette and Jake Hessenthaler are all still missing for the Reds.

Crawley are looking to bounce back after suffering two defeats on the bounce.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media