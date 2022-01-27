Search

27 Jan 2022

David Artell seeking to add to Crewe squad ahead of visit of Rotherham

David Artell seeking to add to Crewe squad ahead of visit of Rotherham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:56 PM

Crewe boss David Artell is hoping to make additions to his squad ahead of the visit of his hometown club Rotherham.

Artell, who played for the Millers at the start of his career, is confident of at least two arrivals before the game.

Donervon Daniels will not feature for Crewe after he joined Walsall earlier in the week while Artell says other players could leave the club before Monday’s deadline.

Alex are hoping to have Luke Murphy and Scott Kashket available after recent injuries.

Rotherham travel to Gresty Road with a fully-fit squad.

Boss Paul Warne, who is targeting two players before the end of the month, made nine changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Cambridge and is likely to restore most of his big guns to the side.

Michael Ihiekwe and Joe Mattock are both sore from their midweek outing, but are expected to be fit.

Curtis Tilt will not be involved after he returned to Wigan on a permanent deal earlier in the week, having spent the last 18 months on loan at the DW Stadium.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media