David Artell seeking to add to Crewe squad ahead of visit of Rotherham

Crewe boss David Artell is hoping to make additions to his squad ahead of the visit of his hometown club Rotherham.

Artell, who played for the Millers at the start of his career, is confident of at least two arrivals before the game.

Donervon Daniels will not feature for Crewe after he joined Walsall earlier in the week while Artell says other players could leave the club before Monday’s deadline.

Alex are hoping to have Luke Murphy and Scott Kashket available after recent injuries.

Rotherham travel to Gresty Road with a fully-fit squad.

Boss Paul Warne, who is targeting two players before the end of the month, made nine changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Cambridge and is likely to restore most of his big guns to the side.

Michael Ihiekwe and Joe Mattock are both sore from their midweek outing, but are expected to be fit.

Curtis Tilt will not be involved after he returned to Wigan on a permanent deal earlier in the week, having spent the last 18 months on loan at the DW Stadium.