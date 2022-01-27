James Perch could make his Mansfield comeback against Leyton Orient

James Perch could return to the Mansfield squad for the League Two clash with Leyton Orient on Saturday after being out since August.

The 36-year-old suffered a fractured skull last summer and has now been given the go-ahead by a specialist to return to action. He had hoped for a run-out in the under-23s on Wednesday but the game was called off.

Nigel Clough’s men will be looking for a club-record eighth straight league win, and could have Ollie Clarke back in contention after a calf injury.

Farrend Rawson is suspended for the Stags after being sent off at Barrow last weekend.

Leyton Orient arrive on the back of three defeats in their last four league games, and have failed to score in any of their last three outings.

The squad is boosted by new recruit Ethan Coleman, signed earlier this week from King’s Lynn.

Defensive midfielder Coleman, who turns 22 on Friday, had not been registered in time for the 1-0 defeat at home to Newport on Tuesday but is now eligible.

Another midfielder, Callum Reilly, is back in contention for Kenny Jackett’s squad after a long lay-off with a groin problem.