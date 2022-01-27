Search

27 Jan 2022

Josh Harrop set for Fleetwood debut against Cambridge after signing on loan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

Loan signing Josh Harrop is in line for a Fleetwood debut against Cambridge in their Sky Bet League One clash at Highbury Stadium.

The former Manchester United forward made the short journey from Preston on Thursday and will spend the rest of the season on the Lancashire coast.

Anthony Pilkington staked a claim for a starting spot by coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser in Tuesday’s 3-3 home draw with Plymouth.

Skipper Jordan Rossiter remains Fleetwood’s only absentee, with the midfielder having been sidelined since October.

Cambridge’s FA Cup hero Joe Ironside has been ruled out for a few weeks.

Ironside, who scored the third-round winner at Newcastle earlier this month and has 13 goals this season, suffered an ankle injury in the recent victory over Doncaster.

Jack Iredale, Jack Lankester, Sam Sherring and Wes Hoolahan are available after missing the Papa John’s Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat to Rotherham in midweek.

Greg Taylor, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Liam O’Neill and Shilow Tracey will be checked after missing recent games, but Jensen Weir is not ready to return yet.

News

