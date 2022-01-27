Search

27 Jan 2022

Offrande Zanzala blow for Exeter ahead of Hartlepool clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

Offrande Zanzala has been ruled out of Exeter’s clash with Hartlepool.

Manager Matt Taylor confirmed the forward will see a specialist and is likely to require surgery after sustaining a knee injury in only his second appearance for the club against Walsall.

Both Nigel Atangana and Jonathan Grounds are pushing to feature after returning to the bench for the Saddlers clash.

Sam Nombe remains doubtful as he edges closer to a return from injury.

Hartlepool will once again be without recent signing Marcus Carver for the trip.

Pools boss Graeme Lee confirmed that the striker has a groin injury and will not be fit to face the Grecians.

Midfielder Isaac Fletcher should be involved after joining on-loan from Middlesbrough this week.

And Joe Grey pressed his claims for a starting spot after impressing in the Papa John’s Trophy win against Charlton in midweek.

