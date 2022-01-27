Search

27 Jan 2022

Katie Taylor to headline historic show at Madison Square Garden

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 6:25 PM

Katie Taylor is set to make history on April 30 when she fights Amanda Serrano in the first female bout to headline at Madison Square Garden.

The undisputed world lightweight champion will be the main event on a Matchroom show in New York.

Irish boxer Taylor and seven-weight world champion Serrano will write a new chapter in the 140-year history of the famous venue when they headline there in three months’ time.

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long, long time and I’m just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I’m in the sport for,” former Olympic gold medallist Taylor said.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I’m very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this, so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport.

“It’s such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Madison Square Garden was the venue for Anthony Joshua’s shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in the summer of 2019, the first defeat of the Briton’s career.

