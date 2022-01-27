Search

27 Jan 2022

Carlisle could hand a debut to on-loan defender Dynel Simeu for Sutton game

Carlisle could hand a debut to on-loan defender Dynel Simeu for Sutton game

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 6:55 PM

Carlisle could hand a debut to central defender Dynel Simeu when Sutton visit in League Two on Saturday.

Simeu has joined on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season, with his arrival covering the exit of Arsenal loanee Jonathan Dinzeyi earlier this month after only a handful of appearances.

Defender Kelvin Mellor remains out following the injury he suffered against Hartlepool a little over a week ago.

Joel Senior is expected to keep his place in the side in Mellor’s absence.

Sutton captain Craig Eastmond is available to play after his red card in last weekend’s game against Northampton was rescinded.

Eastmond was facing a four-match ban after collecting his second red card of the campaign but the Football Association accepted it was a case of wrongful dismissal.

Boss Matt Gray may look to make changes after his side came through the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek with a 1-0 win over Harrogate – with Eastmond getting the goal.

Gray’s side are unbeaten since December 7, a run that has lifted them up to fourth place, level on points with Newport above them while having a game in hand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media