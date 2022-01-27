Jayson Leutwiler to miss Oldham’s clash with Rochdale due to Canada commitments

Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler will miss the Sky Bet League Two clash with Rochdale because of international duty.

Leutwiler is expected to be unavailable for 10 days in order to take part in Canada’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

It is hoped that he will return in time for the Scunthorpe showdown a week later.

Striker Zak Dearnley, meanwhile, has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Rochdale could give a debut to new signing Tahvon Campbell, who has joined from Woking for an undisclosed fee.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale has close to a fully fit squad from which to select.

Stockdale only made one change for the 0-0 draw with Bradford last weekend, when Abraham Odoh came in for Alex Newby up front.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane has been out since November because of injury and remains in the treatment room.