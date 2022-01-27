Roy’s back to the day job and new look for Brooks – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.
Morning Roy!
Peter Crouch looked back at a young Michael Carrick.
Progress at AFCON for Mohamed Elneny.
Georginio Wijnaldum was in the gym.
Brooks Koepka went blond.
Ashleigh Barty warmed up for her Aussie Open semi-final with a bit of cricket.
And then made the final.
Ben Stokes had an issue.
Kevin Pietersen has still got it.
Dan Christian sent out an SOS.
Darren Lehmann congratulated Justin Langer.
Tyson Fury was getting ready.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.