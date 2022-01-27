Search

27 Jan 2022

Colchester without captain Tommy Smith for Swindon fixture

27 Jan 2022 7:55 PM

Colchester captain Tommy Smith will miss Saturday’s visit of Swindon in Sky Bet League Two as he is away on on international duty.

The 31-year-old will be unavailable for the next two matches after joining up with New Zealand for two World Cup qualifiers.

Cole Skuse limped off with 25 minutes gone in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Salford and was replaced by Noah Chilvers, who could start in his place this weekend.

Striker John Akinde could make his debut after arriving from Gillingham on Thursday.

Swindon, meanwhile, could hand a debut to Josh Davison, who has joined on loan from Charlton.

Davison has been brought in after Tyreece Simpson was recalled by Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers as Lewis Ward kept his place, though the Ghana stopper will be pushing for a recall.

Mathieu Baudry (leg muscle) and Jack Payne (knee) will be hoping to be involved after returning to training.

