Bristol City sign former Norwich defender Timm Klose on deal until end of season

Bristol City have signed former Switzerland and Norwich defender Timm Klose.
The 33-year-old, who left Carrow Road for Basel in his homeland in October 2020, is a free agent and has agreed a deal until the end of the season.
“I’ve played here several times and it’s always a hard place to play because they have a good squad and a good mentality,” Klose, who has made 100 SkyBet Championship appearances and won 17 caps for his country, told Robins TV.
“You can sense there is something going on here and that’s why I think it’s the right decision to join here.”
