New signing Denver Hume hoping for Portsmouth debut against Charlton

Portsmouth will have new signing Denver Hume available for the Sky Bet League One match against Charlton.

Left-sided defender Denver, who can also play as a wing-back, made a permanent transfer from Sunderland and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Goalkeeper Ollie Webber has moved from Crystal Palace and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international will offer competition for Gavin Bazunu.

Captain Clark Robertson returned to the starting line-up for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland following four months out with a hip problem, while Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) continue their recovery.

Charlton could hand a debut to midfielder Nile John after the 18-year-old completed a loan move from Tottenham.

The England youth international has moved to The Valley until the end of the season and follows the arrivals of Chuks Aneke and Juan Castillo.

Forward Conor Washington could be in contention again after coming off the bench in last weekend’s win over Fleetwood, while Jayden Stockley has been out since before Christmas with a hip problem.

Winger Charlie Kirk has joined Blackpool on loan, with an option to make the switch permanent, and midfielder Ben Dempsey has moved to Scottish side Ayr United until the end of the season.