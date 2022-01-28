Josh Hawkes available for Tranmere after making his move permanent

Josh Hawkes could start for Tranmere in their top-of-the-table clash against Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green after returning to Prenton Park on a permanent deal.

The midfielder, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan from Sunderland, before being recalled at the start of January, and has now signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Rovers.

Midfielder Lee O’Connor has also made his loan switch from Celtic permanent, while forward Paul Glatzel and defender Nat Knight-Percival are both available for selection following their recent lay-offs.

Centre-back Tom Davies (calf) remains a doubt after he missed the win at Crawley last weekend, while midfielder Liam Feeney has left the club by mutual consent and now signed with Scunthorpe.

Forest Green report no new injury concerns as they prepare to travel to Birkenhead.

Rovers currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the table with a match in hand.

Midfielder Ebou Adams remains away with the Gambia at the African Cup of Nations after they made it through to the quarter-finals.

Forward Jack Aitchison and midfielder Sadou Diallo both came off the bench for last weekend’s 3-0 win over Carlisle, so could provide Rovers boss Rob Edwards with fresh options.