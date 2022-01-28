Search

28 Jan 2022

Callum Morton hoping for starting spot as Peterborough host Sheff Utd

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 1:58 PM

Callum Morton could make his full debut for Peterborough when they host Sky Bet Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The West Brom loanee came off the bench as Posh were pegged back by two late goals to draw 2-2 at Birmingham on Tuesday.

Ronnie Edwards missed the draw with a head injury but could be in line to make a return to the squad.

David Cornell (back) remains sidelined as Peterborough go in search of the win which could see them move out of the relegation zone.

Sheffield United have new signing Adam Davies available for the first time after he joined from Stoke.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is not expected to come straight into the Blades side, however, with Wes Foderingham impressing between the posts.

Oli McBurnie will be pushing for a start after a brief cameo appearance in the 2-0 win over Luton following his recovery from injury and coronavirus.

George Baldock and John Fleck were unused substitutes in the victory as they step up their own comebacks.

