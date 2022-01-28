Search

28 Jan 2022

Wycombe to welcome back Sullay Kaikai for MK Dons clash

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 2:25 PM

Wycombe winger Sullay Kaikai is expected to return to the squad for the visit of MK Dons after Sierra Leone’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth hopes to have “a few” back from injury, with midfielder Dominic Gape close to a return after more than two months out.

Striker Sam Vokes is also likely to be back after missing the last two matches with suspected Covid.

Midfielder Nick Freeman is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning is still short on numbers having named an unchanged side for Tuesday’s win over Burton.

He named only six substitutes – three of them youth team players – in that game as the club have yet to replace the recent departures of Ethan Robson, Peter Kioso, Josh Martin and Matt O’Riley.

Match-winner Scott Twine required an ice pack on his arm after a heavy collision against Burton but he is expected to play.

Harry Darling and David Kasumu have been sidelined through hamstring injuries and it remains to be seen whether either player can return this weekend while Aden Baldwin (ankle) remains a doubt.

