Search

28 Jan 2022

Rafael Nadal one win away from making history – day 12 at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal one win away from making history – day 12 at the Australian Open

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 2:27 PM

Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev with history at stake in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Nadal is now one victory away from becoming the first man in history to win a 21st grand slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Medvedev is looking to make it back-to-back grand slam titles after claiming his first at the US Open and he kept his head to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 despite a mid-match meltdown.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Crowds going up

Good news for Tennis Australia – and tennis fans in Melbourne – with the capacity at Melbourne Park, which was increased from 50 per cent to 65 per cent earlier this week, going up again for the final weekend.

Mixed success

The first of the five main titles went to France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia, who defeated Australian duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3 6-4 in the mixed doubles final. It is an eighth slam title for Mladenovic and a sixth for Dodig.

Who’s up next?

The biggest night in modern Australian tennis history takes place on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

First Ashleigh Barty aims to become the first home player to win a major singles title in Melbourne since Chris O’Neil 44 years ago when she takes on American Danielle Collins.

That is followed by the final act of the Special Ks show as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis play fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the men’s doubles final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media