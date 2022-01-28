Search

28 Jan 2022

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton welcomes back Josh Griffiths for Burton clash

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton welcomes back Josh Griffiths for Burton clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 4:55 PM

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton brings back goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for the visit of Burton to Sincil Bank.

Griffiths missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth as a precaution with a minor shoulder injury but, following talks between the Imps and his parent club West Brom, the England Under-21 keeper has been given the green light to return.

He takes over from Sam Long, who made his debut at Plymouth and will now join Irish Premier Division side Drogheda United on loan, along with fellow youngster Sean Roughan.

Long makes the move following the arrival of Jordan Wright from Nottingham Forest, who was part of a busy January transfer window for the Imps, with defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy and forwards Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen, John Marquis and Ben House also being snapped up.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink must decide whether to start with former Motherwell striker Louis Moult after he was introduced late on in the 1-0 defeat by MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Moult joined the club in the summer transfer window before an ankle injury picked up in pre-season saw him ruled out until January.

Hasselbaink is awaiting news of the fitness of Ryan Leak (head) and Jonny Smith (hamstring) but central defender Sam Hughes is expected to recover from a head injury sustained in Tuesday’s game.

The manager will also check on the fitness of defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who needed treatment just before the hour and was replaced by William Kokolo.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media