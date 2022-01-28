Search

28 Jan 2022

Kieffer Moore missing again as Cardiff host Nottingham Forest

Kieffer Moore missing again as Cardiff host Nottingham Forest

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 6:55 PM

Cardiff will be without Kieffer Moore again for Sunday’s visit of Nottingham Forest.

The Wales striker, who has been linked with a January move to Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Bournemouth, has sat out the last four games and not played since December 30.

Manager Steve Morison says an ankle injection has prevented Moore’s return to full-time training and James Collins is set to lead the Bluebirds’ attack.

Loan signing Tommy Doyle will make his home debut after the Manchester City midfielder’s impressive bow at Bristol City last weekend.

Forest are still without Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley due to knee injuries.

Reds boss Steve Cooper hopes Mighten will rejoin training with his first-team squad next week, while Lolley is a little further behind in his rehabilitation.

Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager are away on international duty and there will be much focus on Brennan Johnson.

The Wales winger has scored four goals in his last seven Championship appearances and Forest are determined to retain his services despite strong interest from Premier League club Brentford.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media