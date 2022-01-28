Kieffer Moore missing again as Cardiff host Nottingham Forest

Cardiff will be without Kieffer Moore again for Sunday’s visit of Nottingham Forest.

The Wales striker, who has been linked with a January move to Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Bournemouth, has sat out the last four games and not played since December 30.

Manager Steve Morison says an ankle injection has prevented Moore’s return to full-time training and James Collins is set to lead the Bluebirds’ attack.

Loan signing Tommy Doyle will make his home debut after the Manchester City midfielder’s impressive bow at Bristol City last weekend.

Forest are still without Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley due to knee injuries.

Reds boss Steve Cooper hopes Mighten will rejoin training with his first-team squad next week, while Lolley is a little further behind in his rehabilitation.

Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager are away on international duty and there will be much focus on Brennan Johnson.

The Wales winger has scored four goals in his last seven Championship appearances and Forest are determined to retain his services despite strong interest from Premier League club Brentford.