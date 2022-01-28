Carragher’s birthday wish and Bairstow in Scarborough – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 28.
Wayne Rooney impressed a former team-mate.
A day in the life of a pundit, by Micah Richards.
Trent Alexander-Arnold chilled out.
A Liverpool great celebrated his birthday.
He made a special request for his present.
West Ham celebrated a club great.
A birthday for a European Cup winner.
Steve Smith tried his best to make the Big Bash final.
England celebrated an Ashes century in Australia.
Jonny Bairstow was sunning it up in Scarborough!
Rafael Nadal moved to within one match of a record-breaking 21st grand slam men’s singles title.
Ben Stiller enjoyed Nadal’s performance.
Daniil Medvedev lost his cool.
Wimbledon unveiled its official towels.
Tyson Fury had a laugh.
