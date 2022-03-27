Search

30 Mar 2022

Scheffler on top of world after winning WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title

Scheffler on top of world after winning WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 12:55 AM

Scottie Scheffler has become the new world number one after defeating Dustin Johnson and Kevin Kisner to claim the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title.

Runner-up to Billy Horschel at last year’s event, Scheffler had to beat former champions in both his semi-final and final but he established early leads in both contests and refused to relinquish control.

In securing his third PGA Tour title in just six weeks, the 25-year-old American will rise from fifth to first in the standings, ending Spain’s Jon Rahm’s time at the summit of the game.

Scheffler, the youngest ever winner of the event, said on Sky Sports: “I couldn’t be happier.

“Getting denied here in the final last year was definitely tough and it would have stung even worse having to do that two years in a row but I just kept my head down and kept playing some good golf.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media