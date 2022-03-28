Search

Tahvon Campbell and James Ball out for the season for Rochdale

Rochdale will be without Tahvon Campbell and James Ball for the visit of Carlisle on Tuesday.

The duo were both forced off in Dale’s 1-0 defeat to Mansfield last week and missed the weekend loss to Crawley. Scans have revealed both are out for the season.

Striker Campbell suffered a broken foot and midfielder Ball has sustained a groin injury which will rule them out for a number of weeks.

Forward Josh Andrews returned at the weekend and will be hoping for more minutes on Tuesday.

Corey Whelan should be fit enough to start for Carlisle at the Crown Oil Arena.

The 24-year-old defender limped off in the second-half of the Blues’ 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday but boss Paul Simpson confirmed there is no injury and should be in line to play again.

Midfielder Jon Mellish was also taken off late in that game but was only due to cramp and should feature again.

Callum Guy is likely to miss out through injury.

