30 Mar 2022

Bryn Morris set to keep his starting spot for Hartlepool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 4:55 PM

Bryn Morris will be hoping to keep his starting spot for Hartlepool when they face Mansfield.

Midfielder Morris played 64 minutes on his return from injury in Pools’ 2-0 loss at Northampton on Saturday and may be called upon once again.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic made his Pools debut in that game, just a day after playing for Australia’s Under-23 side in Holland. He came in for regular number one Ben Killip, who was ruled out through illness but could yet be back in contention against the Stags.

Mark Shelton returned to the bench after recovering from a hamstring issue and he will be looking to feature more prominently.

Lucas Akins could feature for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield side.

The experienced winger had missed two games but returned as an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oldham.

On-loan Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff was substituted with 10 minutes to go after taking a knock, but he should be fit enough to start again.

Full-back Stephen McLaughlin and midfielder Stephen Quinn also suffered blows but should be in Clough’s plans, while Kellan Gordon is still out but has stepped up his recovery.

