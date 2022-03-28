Search

30 Mar 2022

Gary Bowyer could name unchanged Salford side for Crawley visit

Gary Bowyer could name unchanged Salford side for Crawley visit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Salford could be unchanged for the visit of Crawley on Tuesday as they look to make it 10 unbeaten in League Two.

Defender Jordan Turnbull returned from suspension for the Ammies’ 2-1 win over Walsall at the weekend and is contention to start again.

However, Gary Bowyer may still be without a handful of players including Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Luke Burgess, Conor McAleny, Liam Shephard and Ian Henderson, who all remain doubtful.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding could remain in goal as he comes to the end of his seven-day emergency loan deal.

Jack Powell is a doubt for Crawley’s trip north.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed Town’s 1-0 win over Rochdale on Saturday after he was forced off against Swindon in the previous fixture and may have to miss out again.

Defensive duo Nicholas Tsaroulla and Tony Craig will be sidelined again.

John Yems may opt for a similar XI in an attempt to make it three wins on the bounce.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media