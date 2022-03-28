Stars react to Oscars drama and Verstappen celebrates – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.
Sports stars reacted to the Oscars drama.
Serena enjoyed the Oscars.
Johanna Konta was making a splash.
It was a good day for Coco Gauff.
Interesting!
Monday motivation from Trevoh Chalobah.
Arsenal turned the clock back.
As did the Three Lions.
Charles Leclerc reacted to his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tussle with Max Verstappen.
Verstappen was still celebrating.
Journey complete for new world number one Scottie Scheffler.
The wet weather returned for cricket pre-season!
Kevin Pietersen had his say on Joe Root’s future.
Sonny Bill was back in the gym.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.