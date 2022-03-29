Search

30 Mar 2022

Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe lands Afghanistan job

Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe lands Afghanistan job

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 6:25 PM

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s men’s team.

Thorpe, 52, left his role as England assistant coach following the backroom shake-up in the wake of the disastrous 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia.

Former head coach Lance Klusener parted company with the Afghanistan Cricket Board at the end of 2021 following two years at the helm.

Thorpe, who played 100 Tests and 82 one-day internationals, will take over from Stuart Law, who had been fulfilling the head coach role on an interim basis.

A statement from the ACB read: “Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of our national men’s cricket team.

“He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events of Afghanistan.

“It’s to mention that the ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position.”

