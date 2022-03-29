Search

30 Mar 2022

Salford boost their play-off hopes with a close home victory against Crawley

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 10:55 PM

Salford boosted their play-off hopes by claiming a 2-1 win over Crawley at the Peninsula Stadium.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jordan Turnbull gave the hosts a two-goal advantage before Tom Nichols’ header set up a grandstand finish but the result means Gary Bowyer’s side move within four points of the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute, Matt Smith’s half-volley came crashing off the post before City top scorer Thomas-Asante tapped in the rebound for his 10th of the campaign.

The Ammies thought they doubled their advantage straight after the break when Smith bundled home from close range only for it to be ruled offside.

The home side added their second with 11 minutes to go when Turnbull was on hand to convert following a free-kick which was initially tipped onto the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Crawley pulled a goal back when Mark Marshall’s free-kick met the head of Nichols who flicked past Frank Fielding but it was not enough to stop Salford from claiming the points.

