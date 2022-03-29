Search

30 Mar 2022

Mansfield miss chance to move into top seven as Hartlepool hit back for point

Mansfield miss chance to move into top seven as Hartlepool hit back for point

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 11:25 PM

Mansfield blew a two-goal lead and the chance to move into the play-off places as they drew 2-2 at Hartlepool.

Home goalkeeper Ben Killip saved smartly from Jordan Bowery and then George Lapslie, before he was beaten.

The Stags kept possession in the penalty area and Lapslie turned in from six yards in the 21st minute.

They doubled their advantage four minutes later when A deep cross by Elliot Hewitt bounced in front of James Perch and the defender’s looping header sailed high over Killip and into the net.

In command and coasting, Lucas Akins was denied a third by Killip.

But then, from nowhere, Pools levelled with two goals in as many minutes.

A sublime touch by Jamie Sterry saw Joe Grey knock in from close range after 41 minutes, before leading scorer Luke Molyneux fired in a low drive from 25 yards to level up.

Molyneux later left the field on a stretcher.

Pools had chances through Neill Byrne and Isaac Fletcher, before Mansfield substitute Rhys Oates wasted two good openings against his former club.

In stoppage time, Pools loanee Joe White skipped into the area but pushed his shot wide.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media