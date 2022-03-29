Mansfield miss chance to move into top seven as Hartlepool hit back for point

Mansfield blew a two-goal lead and the chance to move into the play-off places as they drew 2-2 at Hartlepool.

Home goalkeeper Ben Killip saved smartly from Jordan Bowery and then George Lapslie, before he was beaten.

The Stags kept possession in the penalty area and Lapslie turned in from six yards in the 21st minute.

They doubled their advantage four minutes later when A deep cross by Elliot Hewitt bounced in front of James Perch and the defender’s looping header sailed high over Killip and into the net.

In command and coasting, Lucas Akins was denied a third by Killip.

But then, from nowhere, Pools levelled with two goals in as many minutes.

A sublime touch by Jamie Sterry saw Joe Grey knock in from close range after 41 minutes, before leading scorer Luke Molyneux fired in a low drive from 25 yards to level up.

Molyneux later left the field on a stretcher.

Pools had chances through Neill Byrne and Isaac Fletcher, before Mansfield substitute Rhys Oates wasted two good openings against his former club.

In stoppage time, Pools loanee Joe White skipped into the area but pushed his shot wide.