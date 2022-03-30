Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.
Farewell to Shane Warne.
England prepared for a World Cup semi-final.
Virat Kohli was ready to go again.
England players had Harry Maguire’s back.
Maguire said he’d had a lovely time.
Other players also reflected on international duty.
Toni Duggan wished her former club Barcelona well ahead of their El Clasico clash at a sold-out Nou Camp.
Trent saw someone out the window mid-pour!
PSV appointed a familiar face.
Bryson DeChambeau was raring to go.
Jenson Button mixed it up.
Nick Kyrgios had his say.
