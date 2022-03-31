Search

31 Mar 2022

Lewis Hamilton: I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 12:25 PM

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going”.

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday.

“It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive.

“I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.”

Hamilton, who has won more F1 races than any driver in the sport’s history, is contesting his 16th season on the grid.

But the British driver has endured a trying start to the new campaign in his uncompetitive Mercedes machinery.

Hamilton finished third at the opening round in Bahrain – after both Red Bull drivers retired in the closing stages with reliability failures – and then scored only a solitary point in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Hamilton was against competing in Jeddah, following a nearby missile strike during Friday’s practice, and said after the race: “I just want to go home.”

On Thursday, he continued: “I am writing to tell you it is OK to to feel the way you do, just know that you are not alone and that we are going to get through this.

“A friend reminded me today, you are so powerful and you can do anything you put your mind to. We can do anything we put our mind to.

“Let’s remember to live in gratitude for another day to rise. Sending you love and light.”

Hamilton, already 29 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc, will be back on track at the Australian Grand Prix a week on Sunday.

